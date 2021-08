Assembly Judiciary Committee members to review evidence in suspended Cuomo impeachment probe, report to be issued

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s announcement Friday that the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation is being suspended upon Governor Cuomo’s resignation has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle. It was initially unclear whether a report of the group’s findings would be published, but now the Speaker says it will.



“They said the Governor couldn’t be impeached after he left office, after he resigned. He’s still in office. And, he’s going to be there ’til the 24th or the 25th or this month. Plenty of time to file the articles of impeachment,” said Republican Assembly Judiciary Committee member Michael Montesano regarding Friday’s sudden announcement about the suspension of the probe.

Last week, Heastie said it was because the point of the investigation was to see if the Governor should be removed from office, and he resigned. And, the Judiciary Chair and counsel found constitutional issues with proceeding.



“We were not forewarned. I found out with everybody else, I was taken aback to be honest with you, I was kind of stunned that this kind of decision was made without consulting members of the committee,” Montesano said.

Committee members were originally supposed to meet today to look at evidence, but the meeting was cancelled Friday. Today the Speaker announced a report will be put together. Montesano says he’s been notified that in the next several days members will be going to Albany to review evidence at a location undisclosed to public. After that he says the Committee will be convened to discuss it, and then work towards the publication of a report.

“If it wasn’t for the public and other government officials, ourself in the Assembly Judiciary Committee pushing back, I don’t think we’d have any of this,” Montesano said.

There’s still no timeline yet on when that report will be made public. Speaker Heastie says he doesn’t want it to interfere with outside investigations, but Montesano doesn’t see why that would be a problem.