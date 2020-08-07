At the Box Office: ‘Come Home’

by: Janelle Brassard

At the Box Office, Film Critic and Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift reviews a series that’s perfect for viewers who want a lot of intensity in a short amount of time.

‘Come Home’ is a mystery/drama that only lasts three episodes!

Swift describes it as “what ‘Marriage Story’ was trying to do”, as a couple tries to navigate a poignant divorce. The difference between this series and Netflix’s highly acclaimed film? Swift says this one is less one-sided; “This sort-of ping-pongs you back and forth.”

You can watch ‘Come Home’ now on the streaming service ‘Topic’.

