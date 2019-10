Movie review and Rotten Tomatoes’ critic, Julia Swift joined us to review the new movie ‘Judy.’

Judy Garland’s role is played by Renee Zellweger along with co-stars, Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley and Rufus Sewell.

The 2019 movie is a biographically drama about the actress and singer Judy Garland and her life in London in 1969.

The movie is 1 hour and 58 minutes and is Rated PG-13 and is directed by Rupert Goold.