At the Box Office: ‘Tenet’

Director Christopher Nolan’s latest film takes on espionage.

With stars like Robert Pattinson and Michael Caine on board, it’s easy to assume this film will blow you away. But, film critic and Asst. professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, says otherwise.

“[It was] the most expensive original film ever. It’s $225 million dollars, so almost a quarter of a billion dollars… and it was a waste of money!”

However, Swift says something positive did come out of ‘Tenet’; it will go down in history as the first blockbuster to hit the box office after COVID re-openings.

“It was the first big movie and I’m glad they broke it with that because now, hopefully, other movies will start coming out because the experience of sitting in a theater and watching it on the big screen was amazing… “