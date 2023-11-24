For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift reviews newly released film ‘The Holdovers.’

‘The Holdovers’ is a story about a school near Boston and the students who are left behind over the holiday break. They are then watched over by their teacher, played by Paul Giamatti.

Swift pointed to director Alexander Payne’s usual m.o. where films tend to be a little more intense. However, she says this one is more heartfelt. Swift says, “It’s definitely one I think a lot of people are going to want to be watching every holiday season from now on.” She also believes everyone from Giamatti to the supporting cast performed extremely well. She expects it to be in line for some awards. While it’s a holiday film, Swift says it is not a children’s movie.

You can see ‘The Holdovers’ in theaters now.