It’s “not a normal super-hero movie”.

Film critic and Asst. Professor, Julia Swift, reviews ‘The Old Guard’.

Charlize Theron stars in, and produced, this Netflix fantasy/thriller, in which a group of mercenaries must fight to keep its’ identity a secret.

Though it’s given an ‘R’ rating, Swift describes it as “an event film where you can get your whole family and all your friends together.”

‘The Old Guard’ is available now.