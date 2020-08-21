At the Box Office: ‘The One and Only Ivan’

“It feels like what an old-fashioned Disney movie used to be.”

Film critic and Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews ‘The One and Only Ivan’ at the box office.

The film teaches the value of friendship through the story of a talented gorilla. Swift says it achieved what Disney’s recent ‘Lion King’ remake aimed to do; use CGI to add realism, without taking away the emotional impact of the story.

“From the number one moment I saw Ivan, I fell in love with him. His eyes are so expressive…”

‘The One and Only Ivan’ is available now on Disney+.