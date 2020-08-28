At the Box Office: ‘The Sleepover’

‘The Sleepover’ follows siblings who find out their parent is in trouble after her unusual past comes back to haunt her.

It may sound thrilling, but don’t take this film too seriously; “It has a lot of poop jokes”, film critic and Assistant professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, says of the Netflix comedy.

Swift says, though the writitng is all over the place, the directing in this film is great and it works well as something “light” for the family to watch.

‘The sleepover’ is available now on Netflix.