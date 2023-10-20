For this week’s At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift tells us about the Vermont International Film Festival, which takes place from October 20th through the 29th.

There are films from all over the world of various genres. Swift highlighted a documentary called “Hummingbirds.” Swift describes the film as a coming-of-age story, dealing with immigration and reproductive rights. “It’s just a joyful, fun look at what it’s like to one summer, when you’re trying to figure out ‘what are you going to do with your life?'”

You can see the schedule for the films and events at the Vermont Film Festival at www.vtiff.org.