Montpelier, VT – An Athens man who was convicted of shooting deer out of season has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

Earlier this month, Ryan Goodrich, 38, of Athens was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $2,835 after being convicted in Windham Superior Court for poaching, possession of heroin and driving on a suspended license.

The Vermont Warden Service opened its investigation of Goodrich two years ago after Bellows Falls police tipped off the agency that Goodrich owned a short-barreled shotgun.

In March 2022, wardens and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Goodrich’s rented camper in Athens. The search turned up the shotgun, six more firearms, nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition, 880 bags of heroin and more than $7,000.

A week later, a federal grand jury indicted Goodrich and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It took law enforcement a month to track down Goodrich, who had fled the state. Goodrich was eventually tracked down and arrested at a hotel in Greenfield, Massachusetts, where authorities say he was planning to flee to Texas.

Following his prison term, Goodrich will serve three years of supervised release.