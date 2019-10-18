Attorney General James opposes rule changes that would harm fair housing

New York – Attorney General James is co-leading a coalition of 22 attorneys general opposing HUD’s (U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development) proposed changes to its Disparate Impact Rule. While the current rule protects against discriminatory housing and lending, the proposed changes would make it harder for states to ensure equal housing opportunities for all Americans.

James says HUD’s proposed rule undoes decades of work to combat housing discrimination, and disarms states of the critical tools they need to promote equal access to housing opportunities for protected groups. She’s not the only one in the Empire State opposing the changes. Congressional representatives from New York also expressed concern regarding HUD’s proposed rule. Congressman Eliot Engel (NY-16), said, “Safe, quality housing is a human right, but HUD continues to gut protections and push policies that undermine our ability to ensure fair housing opportunities.”

In August, a group of 17 attorneys general also sent a letter to HUD, urging the department to keep its current Disparate Impact Rule to protect consumers.