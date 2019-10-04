Attorney General James sues online charity over missing funds

New York – NYCharities.org, an online fundraising platform, is being sued by Attorney General Letitia James for failing to distribute $750,000 dollars in contributions to charities throughout the state.

After receiving more than 125 complaints from charities across the empire state, the Attorney General’s Charities Bureau opened up an investigation. The majority of complaints allege that NYCharities.org, which was entrusted to collect contributions on the behalf of dozens of charities, did not distribute donations made to those charities since at least May of this year. The claims of unpaid contributions range between $200 to more than $100,000.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction freezing NYCharities.org’s bank accounts, an accounting of all funds collected on behalf of New York charities, and appointment of a receiver to oversee payment of those funds to the charities to which they belong. The Attorney General is also seeking to bar NYCharities.org permanently from conducting any activity in New York.