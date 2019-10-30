Attorney General James suing the Trump Administration over air pollution

New York – N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit seeks to force the Environmental Protection Agency to comply with the Clean Air Act. According to James, more than two-thirds of New Yorkers breathe unhealthy air due to smog created from the interstates. On the hottest days last summer, nearly 13 million residents – 65% of the population, breathed in air with high levels of smog.

The Attorney General says the EPA is simply not following it’s guidelines under the Clean Air Act, by allowing upwind sources of pollution to create smog that filters down to the street. The air in New York has gotten so bad that the American Lung Association has weighed in, saying that millions of it’s residents, including nearly 250,000 children with asthma are placed special risk by living in smog-heavy areas of the state. The Association ranks New York City as the tenth most polluted city in the nation for smog.