Irasburg, VT- People within one mile of a crash on Route 14 have been evacuated after a propane tank drove into the Black River, causing an explosion and fire that authorities say could continue to burn for over 48 hours.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Irasburg Town Hall to house people who were evacuated.

The driver, Casey McQuade, 44, was able to get out of the truck without injury. The tractor-trailer, containing 10,000 gallons of propane remains on fire as of Monday night, and according to authorities could remain on fire for as long as the next three days.

Police were called just before 7:00 a.m. on Monday, and told about the truck veering off of Route 14 and falling into the river.

Meghan Chilafoux lives just 100 feet from the river and was one of the first to see the crash. Chilafoux said she wanted to try to help, saying, “You have a fight or flight mode and I am definitely a fight mode.”

Chilafoux made the call to the police to report the crash.

“I was getting ready for work this morning,” Chilafoux said, “and I heard this huge loud explosion ‘bang’ that actually shook our house.”

The truck was engulfed in flames by the time Chilafoux got outside.

“It was a scary situation not knowing because the bridge and where our house is is only 100 feet,” Chilafoux said, “so I got the whole family my husband and I got everyone out of the house.”

According to the Irasburg Fire Department, 65 people were told to evacuate due to concern for further explosions, as well as two schools in the area, the CoventryVillage School and the New Hope Bible School.

In a press release, the Coventry Village School says they, “successfully executed a comprehensive emergency response following propane truck explosion near the school’s premises earlier today. Despite the challenging circumstances, the school’s administration prioritized the safety and well-being of its students.”

The people evacuated are not being allowed back into their homes until the fire stops, which might not be until Thursday.

Chief Patrick McLaughlin, with the Vermont Hazardous Response Team, said, “If it was my guess they probably won’t be coming back tonight. The safest way to prevent an explosion is to allow the truck to empty the propane.”

Families evacuated are being directed to shelters like Irasburg Town Hall and the Newport City Municipal Building.

McLaughlin said, “Our only concern for contamination in the riverway is the fuel tank and the oil from the engine which is reaching in for the river

Authorities don’t believe another explosion is likely, but they do say it’s still possible and the effects would be devastating.

Mclaughlin said, “The bridge could be displaced, windows could shatter within 300-yard space it would be extremely loud”

Officials are concerned about oil from the crash potentially seeping into the river.

Mclaughlin urged the people evacuated to be patient, saying, “Be understanding of precautions in place we don’t want people out of their houses but we want everybody to go home at the end of the day.”

Authorities noted that some people in the evacuation area insisted on staying and refused to leave, but police urged them to reconsider.

Crews remained on the scene of the crash Monday night to monitor the fire.

Whether or not the two schools evacuated will have classes on Tuesday is unclear.