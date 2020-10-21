Avoid mistakes, missing deadlines when voting absentee in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year, all New Yorkers are allowed to vote by absentee ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, more than two million voters across the state have requested one.

If you want to avoid the polls, you have to act fast. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, October 27.

“If you plan to absentee vote, I recommend you do it this week,” Cheryl Couser with the New York State Board of Elections said.

Couser said there is a tight window to request a ballot, receive it from your county, and then mail it back to be postmarked by November 3. You will also want to avoid any errors ahead of election day.

Your county board of elections will do a preliminary review of the envelope containing the ballot, which was redesigned this year.

“You fill out your ballot, and you’ll put it in the privacy envelope, and then on the back there is an ‘X’. You’ll sign it and date it and seal it. Place that envelope in the return envelope back to your board, put a stamp on it, and put it in the mail as soon as you can.”

If you forget to sign, date or seal your ballot, you will be sent a notice by your county board of elections. If you have concerns about putting it in the mail, you can drop the ballot off at your county board of elections or polling site.