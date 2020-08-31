School health & safety protocols vary as kids prepare to return to the classroom

As children in Vermont. New Hampshire and the North Country prepare to return to the classroom next week, administrators across the region want parents to know there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

In the New York, Don Carlisto, the dean of students at Saranac Lake Middle School, says the myth about teachers having summers off has been busted. “There have been countless educators that have spent the summer preparing, not only how to come back and teach their lessons, but [how] we can keep our students and colleagues safe,” he said.

Gone, as well, say education leaders, is sending your child off in the morning with even minor symptoms of illness. “The days of being able to send a child to school with just a little bit of Tylenol and hoping it goes away are over,” said New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.

Tom Flanagan, superintendent of the Burlington School District, said every student who enters a school building will undergo a health check to screen out potential cases of the coronavirus.

“They’ll come to school if they’re a little sick,” Flanagan said. “This year we just can’t do that.”

New Hampshire schools are keeping an eye on “high exposure periods” such as the hallways between classes. Edelblut said those are places where face masks will be required of students and staff. Other decisions about health and safety will be made by individual schools.

“Where you’re able to attain social distancing, it will be a localized determination of that masking protocol where it makes sense,” he said.

Flanagan said Burlington students will be wearing masks “all day,” whether they’re in class or on the bus. The district is encouraging outdoor learning and is providing the space for it.

“Just for students to get outside and to get fresh air and some time together outside of the four walls of the school,” Flanagan said

Meanwhile, concerned about the disparate mask policies among districts, the New York State United Teachers union wants state education officials to make it mandatory to wear masks at all times indoors, except for appropriate break periods and in certain medical situations.

But for the President of the New Hampshire National Teacher’s Association, she wanted more guidance from top officials.

“Maybe you should do this, maybe you should do that? H.V.A.C systems ‘should’ be upgraded and maintained? There was nothing that specifically said they ‘would’ do that.”

Megan Tuttle is not only an educator, but also a mother of three. She says she felt left in the dark for the last few months.

“There’s a lot of anxiety in New Hampshire, with educators going back to school, with kids going back to school. We just want to be safe, and we don’t know plan B, plan C or plan D.”

But after watching teachers band together over the summer, she says she feels confident with safety plans.

“There’s been time to plan better so the plans coming out now for my kids make me feel better.”

Which, turns out to be a common theme among all districts.

“We went into this for a reason. The educators in New Hampshire have done an amazing job, just like Vermont and New York,” said Tuttle. “Everyone stepped up and did what they needed to do.”

Before the first day of school make sure to check in with your school district for any specific guidelines before the first day.