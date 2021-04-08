Balancing kid’s screen time for better mental health

Recent studies show suicide takes the life of our youth at higher rates than heart disease, aids, pneumonia, the flu, cancer, and lung disease combined.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many kids to stay home… They are spending more time on electronic devices. Addiction Therapist specializing in technology addiction, Joshua Andrus said it is important to implement balance with your child’s screen time.

“How many times does a parent believes their child is doing schooling and they’re really doing gaming? Or observing youtube videos for hours on end,” said Andrus.

Andrus is working with families and schools to find and teach lessons learned during the pandemic.

The goal is to help build more resilient youth for the future. This led him to create Parents Overcoming Electronics, an organization that focuses on raising awareness of tech addiction.



“When they are younger that gives you the opportunity to set up some of that structure, but when they are older we really want our kids to be running… My philosophy for my kids is that they should really learn their own self-governance and internal self-governance system and to enter into a partnership with our kids is more effective when they get a little bit older,” Andrus said.

One of his most recent books, “Thriving During COVID and Beyond” is a timely and valuable asset to all families, since it helps kids normalize the experience of enduring this major event, reinforces their strengths, minimizes the stress, and focuses on how to adapt.

His book series is based on his children, “Gamer Gavin and Livestream Liv’s Adventures off their Devices”.

“It was my own personal experience and struggles with my kids… When you see those youtube videos where the kids are totally out of control and smashing things that we’re one of the experiences and it was a result of two parents that were not on the same page and our own kids struggling through that,” said Andrus.

His goal is to make children comprehend the pandemic and make it beneficial by illustrating alternatives to overcome new challenges.

You can find his books on Amazon where he lists creative activities to get kids away from too much time on the screen.