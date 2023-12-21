Officials at the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association say that despite Bird’s recent bankruptcy announcement, they still expect to partner with the company to provide a bikeshare in the spring of 2024. An email from officials at Bird referred to the bankruptcy filing as a “decision to restructure our finances.”

According to the letter from Jeremy Lynch, Bird’s senior government partnerships manager, the company filed for voluntary protection under Chapter II bankruptcy on Wednesday. Bird does not expect to go out of business and plans on continuing normal operations through the bankruptcy process, which would take between three and four months.

Bird’s bikeshare program was recently put on pause for the winter months. Sandy Thibault, CATMA executive director, couldn’t specify when the program would return but the organization is committed to having a bikeshare, and even called it “essential” in a statement on the bankruptcy announcement.

“Coming on the heels of a bikeshare season with 30,000 rides and over 5,000 riders in the Greater Burlington Area, CATMA re-iterates its commitment to bikeshare as an essential transportation option in Chittenden County,” the statement says, “Despite Bird, as a company, facing headwinds, we are proud to be a success story for Bird in 2023. We remain committed to our partnership with Bird and fully expect bikeshare to pick back up once winter weather subsides.”

Thibault says since Bird Bikes started operations in July they have been ridden more than 33,400 miles throughout Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. More than 5,201 people have used the bikes, and an average ride was about 1.3 miles, or just under 11 minutes long, saving 4.72 metric tons of CO2 emissions.