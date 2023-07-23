This is a huge weekend at the box office. Two big movies are opening Friday night.

Some are referring to it as “Barbenheimer.” Two highly anticipated movies are opening Friday night.

Barbie is a 1:40 flick based on the famous doll of the same name.

Oppenheimer is the 3 hour story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during WWII.

Moviegoers were excited about seeing a childhood hero in live action.

“ I'm here to watch the Barbie movie and I'm so excited to watch it. I've been waiting. And finally the day has come. What about the movie excites you? I just love Barbie, and she's like an icon to me, ya know? Just so excited,” said Sophia McKiernan, of Moria, N.Y.