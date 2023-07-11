In the middle of broken roads, flooded basements and a devastated downtown, Barre residents breathed in the pungent scent of heating oil on Tuesday.

Some in the granite city say they prepared for the devastation the mass flooding brought, but it wasn’t enough.

“I had everything off the floors, my pump was all set up, I put sandbags in the back of my building,” said Janet Martin, a longtime Barre resident. “I thought i was going to survive it.”

Janet Martin has lived on Maple Avenue in Barre for 28 years and has had to deal with significant flooding 4 times. While she has started to pump out her basement and assist her neighbors, she said she has never seen wreckage like this.

“It has ruined my furnace, my dryer, my washer is floating in the water now, and everything that I had put up, it’s now floating,” she said.

Her neighbor Christopher Candib spent the day pumping out his basement and pressure washing the mud out of his driveway. The water got six inches from his electrical panels, and it took him three tries to get home on Monday.

“There were dumpsters floating down Main Street, trash cans floating down the river…there was nothing I could do, I bought the last pump at Web’s this morning at 7:03 p.m.”

Down the road on Main Street, businesses like The Kitty Korner Cafe have started to evaluate the damage, and started cleaning up. The owner, Alexis Dexter, stayed behind during Monday’s evacuation to protect her 50 shelter cats. She says she still hasn’t come to terms with the unexpected challenge ahead of her…

“The only way from keeping the water from flooding the top half was to basically just break a hole in the floor and drain everything into the basement because there is nowhere for it to go,” Dexter said.

Vermont’s hazmat team along with search and rescue crews from other states made their way through Barre and Montpelier. Eric Dubowik, the deputy fire chief from Bedford, New Hampshire and his team arrived in Central Vermont just before midnight Monday night.

“About 2 o’clock we got out first call and we’ve been out pretty much since then,” Dubowik said. “We’ve done a total of seven calls and eleven rescues at this point.”

Dubowik added that many of those rescues were families and individuals that got caught off guard by the water, but were not dire situations. When they finish up their relief efforts, locals are confident the community will respond.

“This is probably the first time I haven’t cried in about 18 hours,” Dexter said. “People that I don’t even know have come to our doors and asked if we needed help. They brought dehumidifiers and fans. I don’t know these people, they don’t know me. This community has an awful lot of heart in it.”

The Barre auditorium has served as a shelter for those that had to be evacuated from downtown Barre the past few days. Members of the Red Cross have been working around the clock to provide resources for those at the shelter. They say about 200 people stayed in the auditorium Monday night.