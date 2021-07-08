Barre City PD searches for Ralph Jean-Marie with help from activists and company from Minnesota

After an extensive, underwater search police are not any closer to finding out what happened to a missing man from the Barre area. Thirty-eight-year-old Ralph Jean-Marie was last seen at the Hollow Inn Motel on April 13, 2020.

A new search was conducted last month.

“There have been rumors that ralph was harmed and thrown in a quarry,” said Barre City Police Chief Timothy Bombardier.

His Department teamed up with activists who are creating a documentary about Ralph Jean-Marie. Together, they hired an agency from Minnesota to carry out searches in quarries in Central Vermont.

“Unfortunately, that seems to be a common rumor anytime someone is missing or believed harmed in Central Vermont and it has been that way for decades,” said Bombardier.

But for months, the Department didn’t have the resources to conduct a safe search to this extent.

“So I basically started searching around online for ways to get around that safety issue,” said Rebecca Ronga.

Ronga is the Communications Director for the Ralph Jean-Marie documentary project.

“Back in April, I did contact Chief Bombardier in regards to what the reason was behind not searching the quarries. It was a safety issues. Sending people into the quarry to dive based on cables and equipment and the depth and the darkness, the quarries kept anyone local from being able to do a proper search,” she said.

After doing extensive research, first connecting with a Youtuber with experience in missing person searches, Ronga was referred to an underwater salvage group in Hermantown, Minnesota called Crossmon Consulting, LLC. They had the technology and expertise to do a remotely operated, underwater search.

“We sent a small team out to Minnesota and came back here to Vermont and presented it to Chief Bombardier and Attorney Thibault with the hopes that they would be able to use that information to help search the quarries,” said Ronga.

From June 20 to June 25, Barre City went ahead, using the police budget only to cover the experts’ travel and lodging costs. The men from Minnesota did the search pro-bono.

“We found nothing of evidentiary value connected to Ralph’s disappearance,” said Bombardier.

But both the Chief and Jean-Marie’s supporters say the effort was necessary.

“It helped dispel some of the rumors, and it helped redefine where the investigation may go,” he said.

“When it comes to figuring out where Ralph is, it’s as important to figuring out where he isn’t, at this point. To start checking the boxes,” said Ronga.

Barre City PD will continue using their Facebook page and help from the documentary team to keep the community up-to-date on the case. Chief Bombardier says a video, filmed by Anthony Marques, will be posted to the page by the end of the week.