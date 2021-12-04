Barre man arrested after reported road rage incident on I-89

A man from Barre is due in court on Monday afternoon after being accused of pulling a gun on another man during a road rage incident.

Justin Galloway, 31, and a man from Waterbury were both driving on Interstate 89 South Friday night. Vermont State Police accuse Galloway of brandishing a gun near Exit 9, the Middlesex exit, to ward off the other driver shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Troopers arrested Galloway at his home. He’s charged with aggravated assault, negligent operation, criminal threatening, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.