Plattsburgh, NY- A park dedicated to veterans that has been open for a couple of months has been damaged by what appears to be reckless drivers.

Battlefield Memorial Park, also known as Veteran’s Park, is still new to the Town of Plattsburgh and the ribbon-cutting ceremony was just over a month ago in November. Now, there are ruts in the park’s grass left by someone driving through.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says the damage won’t be repaired until the weather is warmer. “This is a project that is being built for veterans,” said Cashman, “This is a project that has been years in the making. We’ve just completed phase one. We’re now actively in phase two. And later this year, when it warms up, we’re going to have to spend time and likely some money to fix this situation.”

Cashman went on to explain how the damage was found, and said, “We got some reports from folks that were out enjoying the Purple Heart Trail, which was the newest installation to the Battlefield Memorial Gateway when they identified that someone had driven into the property, cutting up various locations of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway, the bowl as it’s known to us, as well as the entranceway, really creating some deep tread marks.”

Cashman says he doesn’t think this was an accident. “You can see some of those tracks actually go over sort of a median from the mouth of the property, down to the parking lot,” Cashman said, “Down onto the trail, which has those rubber stoppers for vehicles, then going into the bowl of the property. Time after time after time, decisions of destruction.”

It’s unclear how much damage was done to the park, and how far this will set the project back. Cashman said, “Having just completed phase one, which is the infrastructure baseline, we’re not sure if any other damage has occurred below it. Thankfully, the new monument that designates the Purple Heart Trail had not been disturbed. But if you look at where some of the tread marks are, they came pretty close, and cars should not be in that part of the property anyway.”

Police haven’t provided any details about their investigation into the damage, but they are following some potential leads. Anybody with more information is asked to call either the town supervisor’s office at (518) 562-6813, or the Plattsburgh Police Department at (518) 563-3411.

“It’s disrespectful to the veterans,” said Cashman, “It’s disrespectful to the project, and it’s just downright not appropriate. It will not deter us from building the premier space.”