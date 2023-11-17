A ceremony Friday marked the completion of phase 1 for Battlefield Memorial Gateway, celebrating a milestone for the Town of Plattsburgh.

“Today is a great day of significance, when we come together to mark a historic milestone in the journey of our town and the Clinton County American Legion with immense pride,” said Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

“We commemorate the completion of phase one of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway. This momentous occasion represents a substantial stride forward in the project that has been years in the making,” said Cashman.

The real estate the park sits on was once used as a fuel storage tank area for Plattsburgh Airforce Base. The property has been mostly untapped and unkempt for several decades. But that is rapidly changing.

Assemblyman Billy Jones said the changes (over the last year) are remarkable. “This place looked nothing like this,” said Jones.

According to Cashman, now that phase 1 is complete, work can begin of phase 2 and eventually phase 3. The second phase will focus on the land and the park’s amenities. The third will focus on the waterfront.

The entire project is scheduled to wrap up in 2026, but not without help from the community.

If you’d like to get involved, or donate, you can reach out to the Town of Plattsburgh here, or the Clinton County American Legion Group here.