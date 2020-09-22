Bee’s Knees week at Caledonia Spirits

Caledonia Spirits annual Bee’s Knees Week initiative started on September 18th. This is an event that happens every September and is a nationwide cocktail fundraiser that involves bars and restaurants across the country. This fundraiser raised money for organization who help provide habitats for bees. Pollinators are struggling because of climate change, pesticides, and more.

You can support the initiative by ordering a Barr Hill Bee’s Knees cocktail at one of the bars and restaurants that are participating. You can also purchase Bar Hill Gin from a local participating liquor store.

If you choose to participate, you are encouraged to post a photo with your Bee’s Knees cocktail on social media using #beeskneesweek2020 and tagging @barrhillgin. For every photo posted, Caledonia Spirits will plant 10 square feet of bee/pollinator habitat.