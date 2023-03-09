Five months after retail cannabis started in Vermont, the cannabis industry keeps growing across the state, both literally and figuratively.

People who produce cannabis say demand is still high, forcing them to provide a lot of supply in return. That includes workers at Ceres Collaborative, a cannabis production facility in Milton, who grow and harvest the plant and its buds.

Russ Todia, the Chief Operating Officer of Ceres Collaborative, says ever since his company got their cannabis retail license, it’s been all gas, no brakes at their facility.

“The six months has been wild,” Todia said. “Some challenges along the way, just determining how much we need to support the market, have existed. But we’ve started to see some kind of normal consistency now, and we can kind of get a good idea of what the market is going to look like.”

Ceres Collaborative’s adult-use dispensary is right near the corner of College and Church Streets in Burlington. They also have three medical dispensaries throughout the state that have been open for ten years.