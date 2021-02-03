Bellcate students stay connected and fit through an online program

Bellcate is a small special education school in Essex Junction, Vermont that serves students with special needs. For the past couple of weeks, the students have been participating in “Bulldogs 30 Days of Fitness,” a Zoom workout class.

The program was started by Athletic Director, Jamie Moore after the school completed a book reading series over Zoom. Moore says, “We started the fitness portion January 4th and we have been doing it every night since from 7-7:30 p.m. It has been really great with the kids.”

The program isn’t just for Bellcate students. They have opened it up to anyone in the community who wants to join. Kennan Longe, a student from Milton High School has been logging on every night and says you can always expect something different. “There are a couple nights where there is cardio, there was a night where we had a dance party once. We have had a couple yoga nights and a couple kickboxing.”

The fitness Zoom nights are not just for the students; local celebrities like TJ Sorrentine (UVM), Taylor Coppenrath, and Rusty Dewees have been joining in on the fun. Last Friday, country music singer Jamie Lee Thurston sang some of his songs while the students worked out.

Students say the program has helped them feel support from their community, even in quarantine. One Bellcate high schooler, Jason Bundy, says, “I had to quarantine for a while and it really helped to get some exercise and also be able to socialize with the people I care about a lot.”

The students even have matching shirts that were a gift from BSN Sports and they wear them all together when they workout!