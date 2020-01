Sean Greenwood joins The Morning Brew to show off the three brand new Ben and Jerry’s flavors- but they’re made with a twist! The flavors are all non-dairy, but instead of using almond milk, they use sunflower butter.

“Milk” and Cookies, Mint Chocolate Cookie, Creme Brulee Cookie can all be found on shelves. For another non-dairy treat, you can find the Cold Brew Coffee Fudge Chip at the Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shop.