Ben & Jerry’s sponsors local artists to create powerful mural

Burlington’s 28th annual Art Hop will look different this year, and while that is mostly due to the Pandemic. Art hop fans will notice something new.

Ben & Jerry’s contacted Juniper Creative Arts to design artwork that spoke to the company’s social justice work. The artists spent 49 hours planning, sketching, and drawing to send a message of hope and resilience.

They say a major challenge was thinking of an image that could resonate with those in marginalized identity groups.

But they say they’re happy with how it all came together.

“This is a woman of color…a very black woman who’s leading the charge of social change, of climate change, and democracy. LGBTQ rights, all these things. All these things that we’re fighting for and the foundation is black liberation,” said mural artist Will Kasso-Candry.

The art hop celebration with be a socially distanced one and teach Vermonters how to shop safely in the South End throughout the Pandemic.

Ben and Jerry’s encourages those to check their voter registration by texting VTVOTES to 40649.