In a statement to ABC22 & FOX44 News on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Ben & Jerry’s said it supports the rights of “all workers” to unionize and will back efforts by 37 scoopers to unionize the company’s flagship Burlington store.

“We welcome the steps taken by the workers at our company-owned Scoop Shop in our hometown of Burlington,” said Ben & Jerry’s spokesman Sean Greenwood in Tuesday’s statement.

The company, which is by consumer goods giant Unilever, said Monday that it had been presented with the workers’ plan Sunday night.

“Ben & Jerry’s and the workers in our downtown Burlington Scoop Shop share the goal of advancing justice, both inside and outside our company,” the statement said. “That’s why we recognize and support the rights of all workers to unionize and collectively bargain. Ben & Jerry’s is committed to the goal of operating our company in a way that is fair, inclusive, and equitable, while being a dynamic and fun place for all workers.”

The Burlington scoopers petition to the National Labor Relations Board for a union vote comes on the heels of the successful unionization campaigns at Starbucks and Amazon.

The workers said the upstate New York & Vermont chapter of Workers United, the union that started the Starbucks unionization campaign in Buffalo, was supporting their efforts.

“I think of this union as a sign of respect for Ben & Jerry’s,” said Rebeka Mendelsohn, a shift manager and catering lead, in a statement. “We’re a company that stands for social justice rights and equity, and I want to ensure that this message is translated to all levels of employment.”

The drive for unionization at the company will be a test of its values and establish a seat at the table with management, according to union leaders. The shop employees’ letter to management says they want a voice in key decisions over issues such as salaries and health care costs.

“We are taught from the beginning of our employment that equality and justice are integral rights of ours as people. But what happens when Vermont’s Finest are continuously left out of these conversations?”

The treatment of drug use in the store bathroom, including a summer 2022 overdose, and the addition of job duties without pay increases are other issues workers have raised.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.