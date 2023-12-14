Waterbury, VT- Workers at Ben & Jerry’s plant in Waterbury have officially joined the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 371, a union that represents 1.2 million meatpacking, food processing, and retail employees.

According to a press release from the UFCW Local 371, employees voted to unionize by holding a card check on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Ben & Jerry’s are well known for their progressive politics, and we held them to their word,” union officials said, “We are glad to see Ben & Jerry’s live up to their stated values by recognizing their workers’ right to unionize instead of forcing a long and drawn out election process.”

Unilever, the Ben and Jerry’s parent company, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. Most of Ben and Jerry’s workers don’t belong to a union, but nearly 90% of Unilever’s manufacturing workers are unionized, according to the UFCW.

The UCFW didn’t say what the worker’s specific demands or goals are, but they did say they’ll be looking to improve the workers’ benefits. Officials said, “We look forward to sitting down at the bargaining table to negotiate a contract that gives them the benefits that they have earned and deserve.”

This is the second Ben & Jerry’s location in Vermont to unionize this year after workers at the company’s Church Street location unionized under the name “Scoopers United” at the end of May. Workers there pushed for more competitive wages, better benefits, and an effort to address the drug usage that reportedly happens in the store’s bathroom.