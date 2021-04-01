Bennington BLM mural defaced with chalk

BENNINGTON, Vt, (NEWS10) – Police are searching for three individuals after a Black Lives Matter mural in Bennington was written over with chalk. Officers believe phrases like “White Lives Matter”, and “ALM” were written on the mural at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Bennington Police say surveillance footage shows the suspects: two female, one male, running into the roadway to cross out letters and write the phrases.

An officer was dispatched to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, following reports someone was “doing something” to the mural. Upon arrival, the officer determined a couple of individuals were cleaning chalk from the mural after the initial incident.

All of the chalk and wording left by the individuals has now been removed.

Bennington Police say they condemn this type of behavior and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 802-442-1030 or leave a tip online.