Gov. Scott promises help for Energizer factory workers after closure announcement

Governor Phil Scott has promised help for displaced workers who will need new jobs to keep them in the Green Mountain State following an announcement from battery retailer Energizer that the company will close its Bennington factory and move the operation to Wisconsin.

A two-paragraph note sent to local officials Thursday from Energizer Brands Director of Government Affairs Marcus Boolish said its specialty manufacturing facility in Bennington would relocate to a company facility in Portage, Wisconsin. It is unclear how many people work at the plant.

Boolish said in the note that the company is “making significant investments to better utilize our existing manufacturing facilities, reduce complexity in our operations, and enhance service to our customers.”

According to a report in The Bennington Banner, three local state lawmakers said in a statement they had reached out to the governor’s office and hope there is a way to keep Energizer in the community.

In a statement issues Friday, Governor Phil Scott said “The news that the Energizer facility in Bennington is closing is extremely disappointing, and my team is working to learn more from the company about this decision.

With the facility moving to another state within the U.S., this decision is an unfortunate example of why those of us in Montpelier need to work together to make Vermont a more affordable place to do business and make sure our policies help businesses thrive rather than creating unique burdens and barriers to growth that make us less competitive with other states.

The Vermont Department of Labor will act quickly to help impacted employees. With a tight job market and many openings in the area, including nearby Mack Molding, we hope to be able to keep these workers in good jobs right here in Vermont and mitigate the impact on families and the community.”