VSP- A Bennington man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Shaftsbury. (File photo)

Shaftsbury, VT- A Bennington man has died following a dirt bike crash near Quarry Road on Wednesday night.

Police reported to the scene just after 7:00 PM, where bystanders were already performing CPR on Ty Kipp, 28, who was unresponsive.

Kipp was pronounced dead at the scene after life saving efforts by Bennington Rescue and Shaftsbury Fire were unsuccessful.

Following an investigation, police say Kipp hit a chain that was hanging across the entrance to a camp road, and seriously injured his head and neck in the crash. Troopers don’t believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.