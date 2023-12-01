Bennington, VT – A Bennington man is back behind bars, arrested three days after being released from jail. On Friday December 1, Bennington Police and Vermont’s Drug Task Force, arrested Thomas Mayer for fentanyl trafficking, selling cocaine, and violating conditions of release.

Mayer was arrested last month on drug charges and had just been released on Tuesday after posting bond.

Mayer’s arrest comes from a three-month investigation conducted by the Drug Task Force , FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation also used confidential informants.

He was transported after his arrest Friday to the Bennington Police Department, where he was processed, held on ten thousand dollars bail, and transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

He will be due in Vermont’s Superior Court Monday at 8:15 a.m.