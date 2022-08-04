BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Bennington police are searching for a man suspected of killing a 38-year-old Vermont, man.
Police said Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, is responsible for the death of Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, who was found shot to death Wednesday at a home on Pleasant Street.
Cardona’s whereabouts are unknown and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he may have left Vermont and returned to Massachusetts.
Bennington Chief of Police Paul Doucette said one suspect is in custody and cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with information about Cardona’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department by at (802) 442-1030.