Bernie Sanders recovering from emergency heart surgery; campaign events cancelled

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign says the Vermont senator had surgery Tuesday to insert two cardiac stents.

According to a statement by senior advisor Jeff Weaver on Wednesday:

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits.

He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders was in Las Vegas, where he visited The Healing Garden to pay his respects to the victims of the October 1, 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival that killed 58 people and wounded 422.

Our sister station, KLAS, in Las Vegas had the video:

Appearing on The View, Hillary Clinton sent her wishes for a speedy recovery.

Hillary Clinton reacts to the news of Sen. Bernie Sanders being hospitalized: “We wish him and hope for the best.” https://t.co/1FEFMADWa8 pic.twitter.com/10mOoMLeaG — The View (@TheView) October 2, 2019

