Plattsburgh, NY- BETA Technologies is planning a $41 million expansion to their Plattsburgh facility, with nearly half of that money coming from a state grant.

In a press release on the expansion, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office says the upgraded facility will be the final assembly hub for BETA’s all-electric aircraft and will be a permanent flight test and aircraft delivery center. The expansion is expected to create 85 full-time jobs in exchange for a $20 million grant awarded from the Empire State Development’s Regional Economic and Community Assistance Program.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas supports the investment from the state and released a statement saying, “It means quality jobs and a substantial BETA footprint here, but it is even more important than that. It represents a further expansion of our growing global role in transportation equipment and aerospace in particular and in electric transportation in particular.”

BETA’s flight center at the Plattsburgh International Airport was founded 5 years ago and has since been the base for many test flights, including their longest recorded flight of 336 nautical miles from Jamestown to Plattsburgh.

According to the release, BETA has secured future orders for their all-electric aircraft from UPS, United Therapeutics, Bristow, LCI, Blade, HeliJet, and contracts with the U.S. Air Force and Army, recently making their first aircraft delivery to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

In a statement on the expansion, BETA CEO Kyle Clark said the state of New York has supported the company since they’ve been in Plattsburgh.

“We’ve been developing, flying, and maintaining our electric aircraft at Plattsburgh International Airport since 2017, and in that time, we’ve been overwhelmed by the State and County’s support of our vision,” Clark said, “From policymakers to schools and small businesses, we’ve found resonance here and look forward to doubling down to accelerate our growth and operations to create more quality jobs in the state.”

Assemblymember Billy Jones applauded the expansion and said it will further establish Plattsburgh as a hub for aviation technology in the Northeast.

Jones released a statement saying in part, “The North Country has identified itself as a cluster for aerospace and transportation manufacturing technology and Beta Technologies is a vital part of this through job creation and their partnership with local students from CV-TEC to teach them the skills they need to succeed in their future careers. This funding will expand their technology campus at Plattsburgh International Airport and support the transportation manufacturing sector here in Clinton County.”