Burlington High Students arrive for first day of class at temporary location

Burlington High School welcomed students back for in-person learning Thursday. City and school leaders, like Mayor Miro Weinberger and Superintendent Tom Flanagan, celebrated the opening of the school on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Thursday morning brimmed with excitement as students and teachers lined up for their first day at their new, temporary school downtown. Converting the old Macy’s department store into classrooms is a project that the school has been working on for months. Even though the school’s skeleton may seem a little off-beat, it has most of the amenities of a typical educational building, including a makeshift cafeteria, science labs, and a library.

Half of the student body will be attending school on Mondays and Thursdays, while the other half shows-up on Tuesday’s and Friday’s. Wednesday’s will be a remote learning day.

When talking about the first day of classes, Superintendent Tom Flanagan said, “People are excited! There are lots of smiles and lots of happiness inside. The teachers and staff are all waiting for the students. Students are trying to figure out where their classes are, so it’s like the first day of school.”