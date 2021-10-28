Biker struck by vehicle in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – A person who was riding a bicycle on Dorset Street Thursday evening was transported to UVM Medical Center after being hit by a passing vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 pm on Thursday, and police shut down traffic near Frederick Tuttle Middle School as the incident was investigated.

The bike could be seen on the side of the street, along with a shoe and several other items.

Police said it was not a hit and run incident, but couldn’t provide any further information or an update on the patients’ condition.

