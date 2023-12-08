Burlington, VT- Bird Bikes, a rental e-bike system in the Burlington area, is pausing their operations for the winter.

Burlington Public Works announced the e-bike rentals will be unavailable starting in early December and will return in the early spring. The Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association, which oversaw the program’s arrival, saw the bikes as an overall success and even called it an essential transportation option.

According to CATMA Executive Director Sandy Thibault, there was overwhelming feedback asking for a new bike-share following the departure of Greenride Bikeshare in July 2022. Thibault says since Bird Bikes started operations in July they have been ridden more than 23,000 miles throughout Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski.

Despite complaints about the dockless system, which means there are no designated racks for the bikes, Thibault sees the system as offering more freedom for customers because they can ride anywhere whether or not there is a rack for the bike.

A CATMA release on frequently asked questions about the Bird bikes says they can be parked almost anywhere, but recommends using bike racks. In some parts of Burlington, including UVM’s campus and the Church Street Marketplace, it’s required that the Bird bikes be parked at bike racks. Outside of those areas, they can be parked anywhere, but CATMA says that sidewalks should be kept clear, and bikes shouldn’t be parked on the greenbelt.