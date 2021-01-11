SUNY Schenectady schedule celebrates Black History Month

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady will hold a Black History Month Luncheon on February 19 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The soul food menu pairs perfectly with a presentation from Antony Zokou Silvere, screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, and native of Cote d’Ivoire. Tickets are $10 for students and $18 for general admission.
Besides the luncheon, SUNY Schenectady also offers a full calendar of free events on campus at Elston Hall in honor of Black History Month.
- Black History Opening Ceremony
Speaker: Nikita Hardy, Schenectady County Affirmative Action Manager
February 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Club Carnival Spirit Day
February 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Students and the Vote
Topic: The importance of voting from the students’ perspective
Organizers: Club ALANA and the Inter-Cultural Committee
February 6 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
- Circle of Music
Topic: History of soul music, then and now
Presenter: Dr. DeShawn McGarrity, Schenectady College and Career Outreach Center Executive Director
February 10 from noon to 1 p.m.
- Civic Engagement
Topic: The importance of being involved in the political process
Presenter: Marsha Mortimore, local historian
February 12 from noon to 1 p.m.
- Let’s Get Involved
Topic: Community working together
February 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Presenters: Thearse McCalmon, educator and 2018 Schenectady mayoral candidate, and Omar Sterling McGill, New York State Senate Journal Clerk, Schenectady County Human Rights Commission Vice-Chairman, and NAACP Schenectady Second Vice President
- Unheard No More: Power Through Action
Topic: New York human rights law, local social justice concerns, prominent human and civil rights issues in our community, and how being engaged impacts change
February 20 from noon to 1 p.m.
Presenter: Angelicia A. Morris, Schenectady County Human Rights Commission Executive Director
- The History of Black Wall Street
February 26, noon to 1 p.m.
Presenter: David Craft, Albany Law Clinic and Justice Center Community Development Clinic Fellow/Staff Attorney