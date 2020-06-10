Black Lives Matter sign vandalized in South Burlington

South Burlington police say a Black Lives Matter sign put up by a student group has been vandalized. The sign, which stands on the front lawn of the South Burlington School District Dorset Street campus, was cut in a way that removed the Black Lives Matter text and logo. The sign had been put in place by a student’s group from Frederick Tuttle Middle School.

This incident is being treated as a hate crime and investigators will be reporting this incident to both the Chittenden County State’s Attorney and Vermont Attorney General’s Office, police said.

“This act is simply reprehensible and a clear illustration of racism in our community. This cowardly act cuts deep with our black and brown community members and is profoundly troubling given current events in this country,” South Burlington Police said in a statement.

City Manager Kevin Dorn commented, “This type of crime has no place in our community. The students at the Middle School have a right to have their voices heard and not to be attacked in this way. With the cooperation of the School District our Police Department will pursue this investigation by all available means”

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the South Burlington Police at (802) 846-4111.