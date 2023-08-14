A 61-year-old woman was air lifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center with serious injuries after she was struck by boat while swimming in Lake Champlain.

Lydia Vorsteveld of Bridport, was swimming near Arnold Bay Arnold Bay in Panton just before 6 p.m. Sunday when she was hit a boat piloted by Gerard J. Vorsteveld, 49, of Panton.

Troopers suspected Gerard Vorsteveld of being impaired, and after screening, he was arrested for alleged boating under the influence. After processing, he was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court.

Police say Lydia Vorsteveld is bring treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.