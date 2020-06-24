Body found in back of vehicle at Williston Walmart

In a Walmart parking lot, it isn’t uncommon to find vehicles parked overnight, sometimes months.
After complaints of a peculiar smell, Williston and Vermont State Police gathered at the Walmart in Williston around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
A deceased person was found in the rear section of a 1996 Dodge Ram Van.
A towing company came to remove the vehicle for further investigation. They say it’s registered to a 61-year-old male subject but it’s still unclear if the van belongs to the deceased person.
Due to decomposition, the Medical Examiner’s Office will need more time to identify the person. The vehicle parked next to the van is also being investigated as it appears to have scratches and a dented headlight.
Once the van was removed, there appeared to be a stain. Shortly thereafter, the Williston Fire Department came to clean up the area.