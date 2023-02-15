Brattleboro, VT – Brattleboro Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Tuesday night. Police say officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a person laying on the sidewalk on Flat Street by the Brattleboro Transportation Center.

Officers say they found the person and determined he was dead. The on-scene investigation was done along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Brattleboro Police say the death is not considered suspicious and that there is no safety concern for the general public.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released pending notification of his family. Anyone who has information about what happened is asked to call Brattleboro Police.