Vermont State Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a man whose body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road early Thursday.

First responders found the victim in an area between Scallop Drive and Currier Road at about 8:45 a.m.

Police are working to determine the identity of the victim. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.