Bombardier to sell rail division in multibillion-dollar deal

Rail car production is changing in the Plattsburgh region as Bombardier says it will join forces with Alstom, a French train company, in the coming year. The two companies will combine as part of an $8 billion deal.

Bombardier’s work can be seen all over the world. In fact, the wheel carriages which go under the rail cars are produced at the Plattsburgh plant for all of the company’s cars made in North America.”

“This is a valuable asset, Alstom sees that,” said Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Douglas said both companies have been losing out on contracts to Chinese competition, which he says is entering the nation’s transportation sector aggressively.

“Some of the existing rail car manufacturers need to combine to create what we think is being done here, a whole that’s actually greater than a sum of the parts,” he said.

Douglas said the consolidation should make the companies stronger. He also said the 400 employees’ jobs who work at the Bombardier plant in Clinton County will not only be secured, but he anticipates it will create new jobs in the region.

More contracts in the pipeline and more work in Plattsburgh,” Douglas said.

In a statement President and CEO Alain Bellemare said Bombardier will focus on business aviation going forward, saying in part, “We will focus all of our capital, energy, and resources on accelerating growth and driving expansion in our market leading business aircraft franchise.”

It should take nearly a year for a full transition of ownership between Bombardier and Alstom.