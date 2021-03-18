Book available for preorder written by Plattsburgh boy with autism

‘I am Odd, I am New’ written by Benjamin Giroux largely details what it’s like living with autism.

“People without autism sometimes don’t understand quite what goes on,” Benjamin said.

It all started with a classroom assignment when Ben was just ten when he wrote a poem that got viral attention. Fast forward 5 years, it will soon be hitting the shelves in book form.

“It’s crazy to think kids at a school I used to go to will be able to go into the library and pick up a book that I wrote there,” he said.

The book helps people understand how autistic people think and feel. Benjamin says it hasn’t always been easy growing up with Aspergers and he often felt misunderstood.

“Knowing that something is different about them and acknowledging that is what I hope for,” Ben said. “When I was in school, I was always the weird kid manipulated to do things so I hope with this new knowledge this won’t happen to other kids.”

Ben put the pen to paper and Vancouver artist Roz Maclean illustrated. It will officially be released this fall, but Ben’s book is available for preorder right now on amazon, Barnes and Noble, or Schiffer Publishing.

“The first day it was on preorder, like 100 people ordered it,” Ben said. “I’m like ‘jeez that’s a lot of people so fast.'”

Once released, Ben also plans to host a book signing in Plattsburgh.