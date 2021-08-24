Booster shots available for eligible Vermonters at 36 new sites

Nearly 40 new clinics are equipped to administer a third dose to people with compromised immune systems.

In addition to primary care providers and pharmacies, those who are eligible can also go to walk-in and school-based clinics. Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says they will need to self attest that they qualify at these walk-in sites.

The FDA recommends a third dose for Pfizer and Moderna recipients eight months after their second dose. Those with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine don’t need a third dose yet.

Smith says the roll-out will work in two phases. The first, which went into effect August 18, includes those with weakened immune systems. Smith recommends consulting with your doctor before getting the additional dose. The second phase, scheduled to begin September 20, will start with healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

“As was the case when we had the mass vaccination back in the spring, we’ll be leveraging our hospitals, pharmacies, EMS personnel, the National Guard, state employees, and health care providers,” said Smith.

He says once children younger than 12 are approved to receive the vaccine, a roll-out plan will be created.

A list of available clinics can be view here.